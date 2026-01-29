Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo reviews Border 2; Varun Dhawan shares painful video of ‘worst injury’ he got on set

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has lately been in the news due to her budding rumoured relationship with Punjabi singer Talwiinder. But today, let’s shift focus to Disha’s sister and former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani’s latest Instagram story. The certified fitness coach took to her official account recently to pen a sweet note for actor Varun Dhawan, lauding his portrayal of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2 . Khushboo called it a ‘memorable performance’ which reminded her of days at the training academy.

Along with a poster of Border 2 featuring Varun Dhawan in action as Major Hoshiar Singh, Khushboo Patani shared, “Watching BORDER 2 @varundvn What a memorable performance as a Major Hoshiyar! So many memories are freshen up especially Training academy. we live as brothers and sisters we die as brothers and sisters NAAM, NAMAK AND NISHAN. Jai hind, Jai bhavani.” Responding to the same, Varun wrote: “Thank u Khushboo and thank u for your service 🇮🇳.” Well, today Varun took to his Instagram handle to share a painful video from Border 2 set, where he suffered one of the worst injuries of his career.

In this video, Varun is in combat. In a scene, he is pushed aside with force. In order to avoid the camera, the actor hurt himself. Along with this video, VD shared, “The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from.Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey 🙏🫡.”

Lauding the actor in the comment section below, his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Maniesh Paul wrote: “Hardworking boy!!!!,” whereas Varun’s leading lady in October, Banita Sandhu shared, “omg it hurts to watch this.” A comment read, “You were so good in border 2 Varun 🔥🔥🔥 Your Best Performance till date…,” whereas another netizen wrote: “Ohhh VD 😢😢 this success is a result of this hard work, dedication and efforts ❤️❤️ you deserve all the love and appreciation 🙌.”

Also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border.