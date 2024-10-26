Diwali 2024 | Delnaaz Irani: Learned how to perform Laxmi puja from YouTube

Actor Delnaaz Irani, being a part of the Parsi community, shares how she has recently started following Diwali traditions to the hilt. Delnaaz Irani quite recently started doing Laxmi puja.

“In our community, we don’t exactly follow Diwali rituals, but Percy (Karkaria; husband and music producer) and I go on YouTube to see how the puja is done. So, we have started performing Laxmi puja, as per the mainstream tradition, and have been following the rituals with full gusto,” says Irani, adding that she also marks Dhanteras by “buying gold or silver.”

When it comes to her most fond Diwali memories, the actor can’t help but think of her naani’s homemade Parsi meals.

“My naani was big on cooking great parsi delicacies. At that time, my cousins and I also used to meet. Uss zamaane mein crackers was also an exciting thing but now, of course it has become a no-no,” the 52-year-old shares.

Talking about this year’s Diwali plans, while the actor is tight-lipped about her upcoming project, she confirms that it will be a working Diwali for her.

“When it’s a working Diwali on set, we distribute sweets and do a full lunch for the cast and crew. But when it’s a non-working Diwali, it’s all about three to four days of parties, meeting up with friends and family gatherings,” she concludes.