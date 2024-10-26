Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diwali 2024 | Delnaaz Irani: Learned how to perform Laxmi puja from YouTube

ByYashika Mathur
Oct 26, 2024 02:03 PM IST

When it comes to her most fond Diwali memories, the actor can’t help but think of her naani’s homemade Parsi meals.

Actor Delnaaz Irani, being a part of the Parsi community, shares how she has recently started following Diwali traditions to the hilt.

Delnaaz Irani quite recently started doing Laxmi puja.
Delnaaz Irani quite recently started doing Laxmi puja.

“In our community, we don’t exactly follow Diwali rituals, but Percy (Karkaria; husband and music producer) and I go on YouTube to see how the puja is done. So, we have started performing Laxmi puja, as per the mainstream tradition, and have been following the rituals with full gusto,” says Irani, adding that she also marks Dhanteras by “buying gold or silver.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani: It’s too late for me to be a mother

When it comes to her most fond Diwali memories, the actor can’t help but think of her naani’s homemade Parsi meals.

“My naani was big on cooking great parsi delicacies. At that time, my cousins and I also used to meet. Uss zamaane mein crackers was also an exciting thing but now, of course it has become a no-no,” the 52-year-old shares.

Talking about this year’s Diwali plans, while the actor is tight-lipped about her upcoming project, she confirms that it will be a working Diwali for her.

“When it’s a working Diwali on set, we distribute sweets and do a full lunch for the cast and crew. But when it’s a non-working Diwali, it’s all about three to four days of parties, meeting up with friends and family gatherings,” she concludes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //