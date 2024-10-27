Diwali 2024 | Nimrat Kaur: Diwali has always been about being home

For actor Nimrat Kaur, Diwali embodies the warmth of home and the essence of Delhi. “From childhood, my association with Diwali has always been about being home — surrounded by my maa, my nani and if my sister is free, her as well. There is no Diwali for me without being at home,” Kaur says, adding, “I’d never want to celebrate Diwali away from home.”



Ask her about how the family celebrates the festival of lights and Kaur describes it as a “simple affair” at home. She shares that the festivities kickstart with pre-Diwali shopping at malls or local markets, where everyone picks out gifts to exchange. The house is beautifully decorated, and everyone dresses to impress. “Once we light all the candles and diyas after the puja and have an early dinner, we usually sit in the car and go for a drive to see how other houses are decorated—what they did this year and what they did last year. We’ve lived here for so long, and we know people, so we just enjoy going around and seeing what’s happening. Sometimes we also love going for ice cream in Sector 18 (Noida).”

Regarding outfits, Kaur shares, “My mom says ‘Sohni tarah tyaar hona hai’. She is very clear about dressing up well for Diwali because pictures are taken for family and friends. We dress up really well—not just in designer clothes, but we must look bright and colorful. My mother always buys me a new outfit for Diwali.”



Her favorite thing to do on Diwali? “I love making rangoli. I’ve been doing it for the past several years now and it’s become like a tradition where everyone looks forward to seeing what I’ve made,” she shares, adding, "Another cherished tradition is my nani ji making gud ke chawal. At almost 90, she still maintains the traditions.”

Reflecting on her childhood celebrations, Kaur, whose father, Major Bhupinder Singh, SC, served in the Army, says, “Growing up in cantonments, it was even simpler. There were no massive Diwali celebrations or parties. All the families celebrated quietly on their own. I remember my dad used to buy us firecrackers, which my sister and I loved. It was a very simple, low-key Diwali but very sweet.”

A war memorial dedicated to her dad

Nimrat with her family at the unveiling ceremony of her late father's bronze statue in his birthplace, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

On October 25, on the 72nd birth anniversary of Major Bhupinder Singh, SC, Nimrat Kaur attended the unveiling ceremony of his bronze statue in his birthplace, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. “It’s a memorial that honours 12 other martyrs, and it’s named after my dad. This Diwali is extra special for that reason. It’s a really important life event for us. We’ve been dreaming of this for the last three decades — doing something in his birthplace,” she tells us. Major Singh was abducted by state enemies on January 17, 1994 and martyred on January 23, 1994. He was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994 — a date that coincidentally falls on Kaur’s birthday.