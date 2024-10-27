All that glitters is gold: Outfits to steal the spotlight this Diwali

Festive fusion Designer-inspired gold outfits to steal the spotlight this Diwali

You can opt for a saree with concrete pleats, pair it with a jacket, and wear a cropped blouse to create a fusion look, just like this one from Delhi Vintage Co. The ensemble features a gold saree, a heavily embroidered jacket with patterns, and a blouse with sequin tassels at the border. Complete the look with dramatic gold earcuffs and septum, and style your hair in a tightly packed bun with floral decorations.

Criss-cross elegance

Traditional with a twist? A refreshing lehenga paired with a criss-cross halterneck blouse in a gold hue, such as this one from Pankaj & Nidhi, will help you make a statement. The ensemble features sequins and swirl patterns all over with a broad waistband. Seal the look with minimal silver accessories and tightly pulled-back hair to show off the blouse’s unique design.

Mirror magic

If you are preparing to blend traditional elements with a touch of modernity, opt for a corset-style strapless blouse with similar mirror-work accents and matching sharara pants featuring mirror-work. This one is from Itrh. You can finish off with a dupatta in a darker shade like red or blue to create a contrast. You can also opt for a heavy choker neckpiece with matching earrings to elevate the whole look.

Go bold in gold

Do you want to embrace a modern style this Diwali? Then this shimmery gold dress with a high slit from re-ceremonial is for you. The dress features a fitted bodice with a wide scoop neckline, cap sleeves with ruched detail at the waist and a high slit that adds a dramatic element to the ensemble. Opt for large jewellery, like earrings and bracelets, to make a statement and complement the whole look.

Saree simplified

Pre-draped sarees are an easy and glimmering way to prepare for Diwali. This piece by Ekaya X 431-88 is a handwoven organza tissue nivi saree and a blouse with a shimmering finish, which together create a radiant and luxe appearance. Complete your look with statement drop earrings and sleek accessories that seamlessly blend traditional and modern aesthetics.

Sequin goddess

For the festivities, emulate Diana Penty’s style by pairing this heavily sequined gold saree with a matching sequin choker-neck blouse from Manish Malhotra. Accessorise with large statement earrings and style your hair in a tight, high ponytail to create a clean and refined look.