Diwali 2024 | Jibraan Khan says he ‘loves the positivity the festival brings’

Jibraan Khan has a lot to celebrate this year. The actor, who made his Hindi film debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound this year, recently moved into his own place in Bandra, Mumbai and is looking forward to making this Diwali extra special. Actor Jibraan Khan

“This year has been extremely special for me. Mera hamesha se sapna tha ki meri film bade parde pe aaye. There’s a lot to celebrate and I want to try and spread the happiness I’m feeling among everyone else,” he tells us.

How does he plan on celebrating the festival of lights? “This year, since I’ve moved into a new space, I plan on hosting a party where I’ll invite some of my closest friends,” Khan shares, adding, “I’m planning card party with food and dancing to Bollywood songs — it’ll be an intimate affair.”

Also Read: Diwali 2024 | Adah Sharma: My way of celebrating is giving thanks

Actor Jibraan Khan

But that’s not all. On Diwali day, the actor plans to spend time with his parents and sisters. “We’ll have a small family get together. Ek-do phuljari jalaenge, zyada nahin. We don’t burst crackers, but bachpan se phuljhari ka obsession hai and uske bina toh Diwali adhuri hai. Humare ghar mein har festival manaya jaata hai. I’m really excited to host everyone in my new house,” the 30-year-old says.

Ask about his family’s festive traditions and the actor replies, “We light a lot of diyas in one of our balconies and make a small rangoli there. That’s a simple tradition of our own that we have; it’s a beautiful family moment. I plan to continue this tradition in my new house.”

As he speaks about what the festival means to him, Khan grows reflective. “Growing up, Diwali was all about crackers. While I don’t indulge in crackers, I do realise the beauty of the festival. There’s so much colour and light; ghar ki safai hoti hai, sajawat karte hain, people decked out in traditional attires celebrating and spreading happiness. I love the positivity the festival brings into the lives of people. Agar aap Hindustani ho toh Diwali se bada koi festival nahin hai.”

What is his Diwali wish for this year? “I hope I get more movies to do and get to act. I wish to be successful in what I’m doing and want to be away from buri nazar,” he signs off.