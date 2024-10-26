Diwali 2024 songs: 8 Happy Diwali songs you should not miss if you are hosting a party, Bole Chudiyan to Ghoomar

Diwali 2024 is almost here! The festival of lights will be celebrated on October 31. One of the unique traditions during Diwali are the Diwali parties – big and small – that bring friends and family together. This year, if you are hosting a Diwali party at home, and need some music suggestions, you have come to the right place. Also read | Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj? Know all about the 5 days of Festival of Lights Diwali 2024: Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and others.

Ahead, is our list of top Diwali 2024 songs that should be on your festive playlist. Even if you are planning on having a low-key Diwali by yourself, these songs will get you in the festive mood.

Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do

Sung by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy, the party number features Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, among others. It is the perfect song to get your Diwali party started.

Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)

Bole Chudiyan is one of the most iconic Bollywood dance songs. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the entire cast of the film features in this song – from Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who start the festivities, to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and also Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song is composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui from Khoobsurat

The all-time favourite party anthem for people of all ages is from the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and is sung and composed by Badshah.

Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Sunb by Mika Singh and composed by Pritam, this festive song fits into any and every kind of festivities, from weddings to Diwali and Eid. The peppy song is from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2015 film directed by Kabir Khan.

Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Want a song that's a little more traditional but equally perfect for busting out your best dance moves? This Deepika Padukone song is it. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan with Hindi lyrics by AM Turaz and Rajasthani lyrics by Swaroop Khan. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, it is choreographed by Kruti Mahesh Midya.

Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho

The jaw-dropping dance by Katrina Kaif is the highlight of the party song from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer. Kala Chashma is composed by Prem-Hardeep. and sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

Zingaat from Dhadak

Speaking of jaw-dropping dance, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's catchy steps and crackling chemistry in the high energy and upbeat song Zingaat from their movie Dhadak is another party favourite.

Pairon Mei Bandhan Hai from Mohabbatein

Break all the barriers and dance your heart out to the song Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai from the film Mohabbatein. Sung by Udbhav, Manohar Shetty, Ishaan, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Pritha Mazumdar, it is composed by Jatin-Lalit and features Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani in their cutest avatars.