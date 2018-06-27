Janhvi Kapoor shares video from her practice session for Zingaat and her energy is infectious

Hours before the launch of the Hindi version of Marathi hit Zingaat from the film Sairat, the makers of Dhadak have shared colourful pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter from the peppy number. Janhvi has also shared a small video from her practice session for the song and its infectious energy is unmistakable.

In the video, Janhvi is seen inside a studio, practising her moves on Zingaat when the camera pans across to show a tired Ishaan leaning over a mirror. Janhvi shakes him and gets him back on the dance floor. Janhvi is clearly excited.

Composer Ajay, who is part of the music composer duo Atul Ajay, told Hindustan Times, “When we wrote this for Sairat, we knew Zingaat would become extremely popular in Maharashtra because of the tempo, rhythm and catchy lyrics. In the Marathi version, the chorus was in English and for the Hindi version; we have added a bit of Rajasthani style of music.”

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya said, “Rewriting Zingaat in Hindi was a bit of a challenge because the original song is still very fresh and has reached a cult following. It did not make sense to replace the word Zingaat so we retained it and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I have tried my best to make it fun. I hope this one too, resonates with the audience.”

“We are very happy with the Hindi version too, because we were confident that he would write well. Amitabh knows how to make it sound right and put it all together,” said Atul.

Producer Karan Johar shared pictures from the song and tweeted, “#zingaat choreographed by the amazing @TheFarahKhan is out tomorrow!!! Thanks Faru for adding so much ZINGaat in our lives!!! #dhadak.”

#zingaat choreographed by the amazing @TheFarahKhan is out tomorrow!!! Thanks Faru for adding so much ZINGaat in our lives!!! #dhadak pic.twitter.com/SsrsLNwuC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2018

Dhadak is an official adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat. The film had a dance number, Zingaat, that proved to be quite popular among youngsters. The Hindi version has been choreographed by Farah Khan,due to be released on Wednesday.

Sairat, the Marathi original, traced the story of two teenagers battling the rigid caste system for their love. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat.

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

