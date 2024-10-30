Diwali 2024 | 'We want our house to be full of light and joy': Neha Sharma

Actor Neha Sharma is going to have a cracker of a Diwali. And, why not? She’s just launched a restaurant in Delhi, and while she would have loved to celebrate its success along with Diwali in India, she is heading to Europe for an event. “Wherever I am, I will definitely light a diya and feel blessed for everything that God has given us. No matter where I am, I think lighting a diya is so important because that symbolises Diwali for me.” Actor Neha Sharma

Reflecting on her usual celebrations, the 36-year-old says, “Diwali is mostly about being with family and celebrating togetherness. I think family time is essential. In our house, we usually have a puja. Mom and dad have always done that in their home (in Bihar). Now, me and Aisha (sister, actor Aisha Sharma) live in Mumbai, and it has become a tradition for us to have our own puja here. We do Ganesh and Laxmi Puja, light diyas everywhere because we want the house to be full of light and joy.”

Ask her about a Diwali gift that holds a special place in her heart and she says, “The first Laxmi-Ganesh murti that my mom gave me on Diwali is something that will always be close to my heart. It’s in my little mandir at home and is super special to me.”

While family time is a Diwali staple for Neha Sharma, she admits, “Diwali parties, not so much.”

Nonetheless, the actor is looking forward to dressing up for the festival. Ask if she’s planned out her outfit yet and she says, “Diwali is about celebrating our Indian culture, and wearing traditional attire is something that I really enjoy, whether it is a saree or a suit. I think it’s just about feeling festive and close to my culture. So, yes, I will be wearing traditional.”

Since Sharma is known as someone who prioritises her fitness, how does she navigate the temptation that festive food presents? The actor tells us that she believes “exceptions can be made”. “A cheat meal here or there shouldn’t be counted, especially mithai! It’s something everyone should definitely indulge in.” She elaborates on her balanced approach, stating, “I feel like fitness is something that you have to follow through the year, but I think you can always make an exception on Diwali or during other festivals.”

Another thing that the actor enjoys is Diwali gifting. A typical package from Sharma includes “nice Diwali mithai packets, candles and little lights.” She continues, “I also love fairy lights, they are so pretty. I think those are really fun gifts because they make the house look beautiful during Diwali.”