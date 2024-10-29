Diwali 2024 | Jasmine Bhasin: I’m looking forward to celebrating with my mom and Aly

"To me, Diwali means a time of celebration, get-togethers, having delicious food, and prayers to thank God for abundance and growth," says actor Jasmine Bhasin, who was recently seen in the Punjabi language film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. Jasmine Bhasin

Having grown up in Kota, Rajasthan, Bhasin, who now lives in Mumbai, shares that Diwali reminds her of home and evokes nostalgia. “My fondest Diwali memories are from home in Kota, where I grew up in a joint family. Every year was so much fun with family vacations, new clothes, and everyone playing specific roles in the celebration. My chachas would get the patakhas. It was a beautiful way to bring positivity and festivities together. It's something I really miss.”

This year, Bhasin's plans are especially meaningful. "I really love celebrating festivals, and Diwali is one of my favourites. My mom is traveling from Kota to Mumbai because she knows I feel sad alone on Diwali, since it’s all about family and friends," she says, adding, "Last year, I missed it all because I was shooting for Carry On Jattiye in London and was away from home. Despite that, my amazing team celebrated Diwali with me in London."

With her mother visiting, Jasmine looks forward to hosting a Diwali dinner with close friends and her partner Aly Goni in attendance. "I’m looking forward to celebrating at home with my mom, friends, and family, including Aly (Goni)."

Ask her about attending industry Diwali parties and if she looks forward to them and Bhasin replies, "Even though we’ve (Aly and Jasmine) been together for a long time, we’ve never really gone to Diwali parties together because of my travel schedule. This year, we plan to attend all our friends' Diwali parties and not miss any celebrations," she says, adding, “I’ve been in Mumbai for 12 years, and I’ve hardly gone to three or four Diwali parties because I was usually traveling. I’ve just seen pictures and videos on social media, wishing I could be there. Fortunately, this year I’m here, and I’m excited to see if the parties are as much fun as they appear online.”

Regarding her outfit, Bhasin tells us that she's definitely going to wear traditional. "My go-to Diwali outfit is usually either a saree or lehenga. I love wearing lehengas and sarees, and I try to keep it to those. This year too, I’ll stick to that."

Any specific Diwali traditions that she holds dear? "My own Diwali tradition is making besan ladoos, which used to be my favourite treat growing up. My mom always made them at home for Diwali," she recalls, adding, "Now, whenever I’m not in Kota, I make sure to replicate that tradition. This year, my mom will be here to make them for me." She adds, "As a kid, I loved lighting up diyas and placing them all over the house. It’s something I never miss, no matter where I am. Even if I’m on set, I make sure to bring diyas and light them up."

About how she balances work and festivities during such a busy time of the year, Bhasin says that although "work is a priority", but she also "nurtures a love for home and family". "That feeling of being with family and friends brings me happiness and positivity, which fuels my work. I believe in celebrating as much as I can, no matter how busy I am," she ends.