Actor Nakuul Mehta is all set to celebrate a very special Diwali this year, his first as a father of two. The star, who recently welcomed his baby daughter Rumi with wife Jankee, says that the festival feels “more wholesome than ever” now that their home is filled with double the laughter, lights, and love. Diwali special | Nakuul Mehta: Lakshmi Puja feels extra special this year, as we have a Lakshmi at home

“Diwali feels very wholesome this year. It’s a full house,” says Nakuul, adding: “We have two kids at home, one is just 60 days old (Rumi) and a four and a half year old Sufi. Just the sound of being a father of two, a boy and a girl, feels like life coming full circle. It takes me back to memories of my parents raising my sister and me, and I often wonder how that must have felt. Jankee and I are very excited. We’ve been decorating and cleaning the house and are especially looking forward to the Lakshmi Puja with the Lakshmi of our home, Rumi.”

Talking about the festive plans, Nakuul shares that Dhanteras and Diwali are always a blend of family rituals and a few personal traditions. “I am a huge stock market enthusiast and also someone who believes in stability and long-term growth. I will probably invest in a good blue-chip company, along with some silver and gold,” he says. “Also, I’m looking forward to making a special lunch for everyone at home,” he adds.

Fatherhood, he admits, has added new meaning and joy to every celebration. “Fatherhood definitely doubles the joy of celebrating any festival, especially Diwali. It is our favorite festival at home. As a parent, you want to relive these festivals you have celebrated for many years but now through the eyes of your children. Watching them embrace the festival and make your family traditions their own is a completely different kind of joy.”

Some traditions, however, continue to evolve beautifully in the Mehta household. “My dad has always helmed every Diwali pooja and it’s a real joy to now watch my son take over and help him set it up. Rumi is still too young for all of it yet,” he shares. “It’s also become a fun ritual to take Sufi for Kandil shopping. We usually go to the Dadar Market, which in my opinion is the best place to be in Bombay during Diwali if you’re looking for lanterns and festive shopping. Also, way more fun than buying stuff online, it kind of takes you back in time when things were simpler.”

Reminiscing about his childhood, Nakuul recalls celebrating Diwali across various cities in India, as his father served in the Indian Navy. “My fondest Diwali memories are from my childhood, which I spent all over the country. I have celebrated Diwali in Delhi, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Port Blair, Wellington and many other cities,” he says, adding: “The beauty of celebrating the festival in so many different places is that you naturally adapt to the local customs and the community around you. That has always been so special.”

He fondly adds, “Our neighbours came from all parts of the country, which meant every Diwali was a beautiful mix of traditions. You would pick up something new each year, borrow a ritual, exchange sweets, share stories. One thing that has remained constant is my love for pista roll or pista barfi, that has always been my favourite mithai.”

As a father, Nakuul says Diwali now holds even deeper meaning. “For me, Diwali has always been about family. One tradition I have always cherished is visiting friends who are away from home or living alone, making sure they feel part of the festivities,” he shares. “As a father, this is my fifth Diwali with Sufi and the first with Rumi. One of my most cherished moments is sitting together as a family to do the Lakshmi Puja. It means so much to have your child in your lap and the other helping ring the bell and participate. That is what Diwali is, family time, a coming together of generations. There is no better, more wholesome time than Diwali.”

Even though work is a part of his festive schedule, Nakuul ensures that the spirit of the festival remains untouched. “This is a partly working Diwali for me. I am shooting for something, but fortunately, we take a break on Diwali day,” he says. “Being a family of four means that before and after work, you come together to set up the house and make sure the lights are on, gifts are organised and the house is stocked with enough sweets this one time in the year.”.