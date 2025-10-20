Diwali Special| Pragya Jaiswal: Meetha makes Diwali a memorable affair for me

Actor Pragya Jaiswal is very excited that she managed to buy her parents gifts just at the right time for Diwali this year. "This Diwali a special one as I started the preparations much earlier and got everything in place before the festivities took off." Actor Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya adds, "I love this part of the year as we get to attend so many Diwali parties with friends and co-workers. With things in place personally, I am now more free to focus on the celebrations. Parties happening across the Bollywood industry give us time to unwind, meet a whole lot of friends, and be with them. What else are festivities about except celebration with friends and family?"

A self-proclaimed sweet-toothed, Pragya says, "Mujh ko Diwali mein sirf meetha chahiye hota hain. Kuch bhi ho meetha ho, Indian sweets or chocolates sab chalta hai, but as I am from MP, traditionally in Diwali, mawa gujhiyas is mandatory. My mom makes the best Gujhiya in the world. I store it in Diwali to gorge it for days to come."

The actor is currently shooting with actor Sunny Deol for the film Soorya. "Yes, we were shooting in Jaipur and we were actually head down in work, but thankfully I managed to come back to Mumbai for Diwali on time. Thankfully, I was able to strike a balance between work and life as my parents always want me to celebrate Diwali with them. Missing anything else during Diwali is acceptable."

The actor also mentions how she missed Diwali back home when she was shooting for a film in London. "I was shooting for this film Khel Khel Mein and away from home, but it was still a memorable way to celebrate Diwali together with the ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and others in a different country. We had a blast, though I missed my parents as they had to celebrate without me that year. Anyway, that remains one of my favourite Diwalis."