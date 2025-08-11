DJ Sartek talks about bringing Indian folk energy to the global dance floor: ‘Always have that desi fire’

For DJ-producer Sartek, folk house isn’t just a passing experiment—it’s the sound that finally feels like home. “I’ve always had this itch to blend desi soul with dance-floor energy. Pairing taal with club kicks, ragas over lush synths—it just clicked. The blend felt honest, fresh, and bigger than me,” he says. DJ Sartek

After years of making global dance tracks that earned him support from names like David Guetta and Armin van Buuren, Sartek realised he missed the texture and emotion of Indian instruments like the sitar, tabla, and sarangi. Folk House gave him a way to bring them into the drop, without losing his electronic edge.

He believes the genre’s rising global appeal comes from its perfect balance of nostalgia and energy. “Festivals and party culture have leaned into fusion sets. People want beats to dance to and melodies they’ve grown up with—it’s a no-brainer,” he says, pointing out how hybrid dance styles have already gone mainstream in the USA, UK, and Middle East.

Authenticity, for him, is non-negotiable. “I let the folk elements lead the way and then build my electronic sound around them,” he explains. “It’s like two sides of me having a conversation in a track.” His list of dream sounds to explore includes the Rudra veena, Rajasthani khartal, and Punjabi tumbi—each bringing what he calls “raw, earthy energy” to the floor.

Sartek’s path here has been far from traditional. A former CA aspirant, he left accounting behind for music—despite scepticism from many. That gamble led him to stages with AP Dhillon and even Shah Rukh Khan, who once crossed a Dubai stage just to shake his hand and say “thank you.” “That moment taught me to stay humble—no matter how big you get,” he says.

Looking ahead, Folk House will remain central to his upcoming releases, with plans to bring untapped regional sounds into the global dance conversation. “It’ll always have that desi fire,” he says. “But most importantly, it’ll always sound like me.”