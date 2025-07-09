Does Kangana Ranaut want to become Prime Minister one day? Actor says: ‘I don’t know what purpose God chose me for’

After making a name for herself in Bollywood like no other, actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shifted gears and began her political career last year. Since June 2024, she has been serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi. This year, Kangana returned to the silver screen with Emergency, which was directed and co-produced by her. The actor convincingly portrayed the role of India's first and, to date, only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi onscreen. But does Kangana harbour dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of India one day off camera? Her answer is, no. Kangana Ranaut

In a recent chat with spiritual guru Atman in Ravi (AiR), Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is getting the hang of her political career, but is not really enjoying it. The actor explained that the work is like social service and while she has fought for women rights in the past, this is different. People have come to the actor with problems such as broken naalis and roads and when Kangana told them these are state government issues, she was asked to use her own money to fix them. Kangana went on to state that she does not have greater political ambitions, like becoming the PM of India one day.

Kangana shared, “I don’t think I’m competent to be the PM of India, nor do I have the necessary passion or inclination. Social work has never been my background. I’ve lived a very selfish kind of life. I want to have a big house, a big car, I want to have diamonds. I want to look good. That’s the kind of life I’ve lived. This is a kind of genesis for me. I don’t know what purpose God chose me for, but I don’t see my life as this grand sacrifice… I don’t fancy that kind of life, and I don’t wish that upon anyone… I don’t have it in me.”

On the film front, Kangana is all set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for a psychological thriller. We wish her all the best!