Drake's over-the-top bullet-ridden hoodie post Lamar's Grammy wins has fans calling him ‘corny’; say ‘get on with it’

Drake is back on stage, but his latest tour entrance has sparked more memes than hype. Kicking off his Anita Max Win tour in Perth, Australia on February 4, the rapper made a theatrical entrance in a black hoodie riddled with bullet holes, with smoke billowing from his back. The dramatic visuals immediately set social media on fire, but not in the way he might have hoped. Kendrick Lamar and Drake

With Kendrick Lamar coming off a dominant night at the 2025 Grammys — where he swept major categories like Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, an alleged diss track aimed at Drake — fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons. Many joked that Drake’s entrance felt like an overreaction to Kendrick’s success. “Bro tryna say he got smoked by Kendrick at the Grammys,” one user wrote. Others piled on, calling the move excessive. “Drake try not to be corny challenge: Impossible,” read one comment, while another quipped, “If he’s still ‘alive’ why he feel the need to remind us lmao.” While the performance was meant to set the tone for his 16-date Australia and New Zealand tour — including stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland — many fans found the timing ironic. Some even renamed the tour, jokingly calling it the “Anita Be A Victim” tour. Others urged him to move on, with one saying, “Bro acting like people said he will fall off the planet or some shit, you lost the battle. Get on with it.”

Adding to the theatrics, Drake walked on stage as the instrumental to Over My Dead Body played, further fueling speculation that he was responding to his long-standing rivalry with Kendrick. After the concert, the Toronto-based rapper addressed the crowd, declaring, “My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

Additionally, Billboard reports that this marks his first visit to the region since his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour. This new tour is named after his alter ego, Anita Max Wynn, introduced during a December 2023 Kick stream. The name is a playful nod to Drake's passion for gambling, a pun on the phrase “I need a max win.”