Dune: Prophecy trailer first look: Netizens say Tabu is ‘giving Game of Thrones vibes’

The trailer for HBO's highly anticipated series Dune: Prophecy was released yesterday, and while fans are buzzing about this prequel to Timothée Chalamet's Dune: Part One (2021), one standout has captured the attention of Indian audiences: Tabu. Her brief yet impactful appearance in the trailer in the pivotal role of Sister Francesca has sparked excitement, with many netizens eagerly anticipating her stellar performance. Tabu in Dune:Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before Frank Herbert’s iconic 1965 novel Dune, the series zeroes into the origins of the Bene Gesserit order. The story follows sisters Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) as they establish a matriarchal religious group to safeguard their world from impending threats.

Netizens react

The online chatter is overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing high hopes for Tabu's role in this captivating narrative. “She is looking gorgeous and her expressions are on point! 😊 एक ही तो दिल है तब्बू कितनी बार,” said one fan. “Giving Game of Thrones vibes,” said another. “Hollywood is wooing Indian audiences to sell their films/shows better. Indian fans want more than a few glimpses of #TABU. NOTE THAT #DuneProphecy. She is such a phenomenal actor,” commented a netizen. “I always found her very talented and classy,” said one more fan and we couldn't help but agree. "

The positivity surrounding the trailer release was truly heartwarming. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared his admiration for Tabu on social media expressing, “Filled with pride and joy for the pound of my heart @tabutiful jiska koi sani nahi.” Tabu's heartfelt response, “I love you more than I can say,” reflected the deep bond they share. Fans echoed this enthusiasm, with one commenter noting how the glimpse gave them goosebumps, eagerly anticipating Tabu's captivating performance. Another fan celebrated, “Congratulations ma'am, finally the world will get to see your magical skills at this level, finally the due is paid.”

In addition to the trailer, it was also revealed that the six-episode series will be available to stream starting November 18. Tabu was last seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn and Crew which starred Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.