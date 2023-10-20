News / Htcity / Cinema / Ed Sheeran to perform in India in 2024 for a third time!

Ed Sheeran to perform in India in 2024 for a third time!

By Samarth Goyal
Oct 20, 2023

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai in March next year as a part of his Mathematics Asia Tour

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran is set to make a return to the country to perform next year. The 32- year-old will perform in Mumbai as a part of his The Mathematics Asia Tour on March 16, 2024.

What's more-the India leg of the tour, coproduced by Book My Show, is scheduled to be the grand finale of the tour. The general sale of tickets for Sheeran's concert, which will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, is slated to go live on October 27, 2023, with pre-sales of the tickets supposed to go live on October 25.

This marks the Eyes Closed and Shape of You singer's third visit to Mumbai and India, having previously graced the stage in 2015 and 2017. The announcement is expected to set off a wave of anticipation among Sheeran's dedicated fanbase in the country.

The concert will follow a happening 2023 boasting performances by groups such as The Strokes, Jackson Wang and The Backstreet Boys. The Irish pop group Westlife is also scheduled to perform in November 2023.

    Samarth Goyal

    Samarth Goyal writes on Hollywood and music, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

