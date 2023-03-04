Second phase of Mahalaxmi Racecourse periphery walkway begins

Mumbai: The second phase of constructing a 200-metre walkway along the periphery of Mahalaxmi Racecourse has begun. The walkway is a part of the 1.6-kilometre project in which the first phase was completed last year. In June 2022, the first phase of the project – a 500-metre walkway – was completed from Rakhangi junction to Mahalaxmi bridge, which also comprised a cycle track. However, there will be no cycle track present in the second phase, and it will only have a walkway with ornamental grills. (HT PHOTO)

The path – constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – starts from Jai Auto Garage at Mahalaxmi bridge (also known as Mahalaxmi Station Road Low Level), Dr E Moses Road and goes towards Keshavrao Khade Marg which will end at the racecourse gate.

“We have started work on the second phase at the cost of ₹1 crore,” said a civic official from G southward.

“The target is to connect the missing walkway links on the periphery of the racecourse. Also, pedestrians who walk or motorists who pass by will have an uninterrupted view of the racecourse,” said the civic official.

The entire perimeter of the lush green plot was surrounded by a compound wall. However, in the past few years, the walls and the adjoining footpath were encroached on.

The third phase of the project will include the construction of a walkway from Keshavrao Khade Marg which will go up to the front of the racecourse. It will be connected from inside the compound wall, wherein a walkway and a cycle track will be provided. The path will culminate at the Lala Lajpatrai gate.

In the final phase, solar lights with upgraded street furniture will be installed. Besides, the civic body is also planning to create a solar canopy and an open-air library on the walkway just adjoining the track.

The project – pegged around ₹7 crore – is projected to complete within six months.