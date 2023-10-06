News / Entertainment / Music / Ed Sheeran reveals he has his own grave dug out in his backyard: 'People think it’s really weird and morbid'

Ed Sheeran reveals he has his own grave dug out in his backyard: 'People think it’s really weird and morbid'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 06, 2023

Ed Sheeran explains why he has dug his own grave. The singer said he has a burial place built for himself on his property in England.

Earlier this year, British singer Ed Sheeran released his searingly honest Disney+ documentary called Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All. Now, Ed has again opened up about his life and shared intimate details about himself in an interview with GQ, in which he spoke about building his own grave. Also read: Ed Sheeran recalls his condition as wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy

Ed Sheeran is prepared for all scenarios.
Ed Sheeran on building a chapel on his property

When asked about the crypt he was rumoured to have built on his estate in England, Ed told the magazine, "I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt." He explained that it’s actually a chapel.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ed Sheeran had applied to construct a crypt under the floor of a chapel on his estate in East Anglia. As per a report by The Guardian, Ed had gained approval to build the 'private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer' in 2019 on his Suffolk estate, which is worth an estimated £3.7 million (approximately 30 crore).

Ed Sheeran reveals why he has dug his own grave

A lot of the people in Ed's life who have died were cremated, and he wanted a place to mourn them, the singer explained to GQ. And when it was being built, he thought it was so beautiful that he wanted to be buried there, in a place where his children could come to remember him.

He said, “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Ed Sheeran's family

Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn, and they share two daughters: Lyra Antarctica, 3, and Jupiter, 1. Ed had announced on social media in March that his wife had been diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy. Her diagnosis happened around the same time as the death of his best friend, Jamal Edwards, he had added.

