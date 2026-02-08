Ekavali Khanna on the performance of Ikkis: Film being perceived as ‘underplayed’ remains subjective

Actor Ekavali Khanna, who was part of the film Ikkis and played the role of Maryam Nisar, calls the movie an 'anti-war film.' "I see Ikkis as an evolved film. It is pro-humanity and, very clearly, an anti-war film," she states. “Yes, it is set against the backdrop of war, but at its heart it questions conflict rather than glorifies it. Stories like these are timeless.” Actor Ekavali Khanna

Discussing the film’s box office under-performance, Ekavali adds, “Whether a film is perceived as ‘doing well’ or being ‘underplayed’ is often subjective and tied to many external factors. International releases, including in neighbouring countries, can certainly add to a film’s revenue and visibility, so from a purely business perspective, it does make a difference. At the same time, every film has its own journey, shaped by distribution strategies, market dynamics, and timing. For me, what matters most is that the film exists with integrity. It has already received appreciation and respect, and it will keep finding its audience over time.”

Reflecting on her experience working on Ikkis, she shares, “It was a very wholesome experience. The learning, in particular, gave me a deeper understanding of the army through a more intimate, human lens, which was moving. The greatest takeaway would, of course, be sharing the screen with dear Dharamji.”

On working with the late, legendary actor Dharmendra, Ekavali says, “He is and will be a legend, and we all are elated for his Padma award but overwhelmed that it came posthumously. His enigma is something we all grew up with, so meeting him was very moving. But what has stayed with me even more was his generosity and spirit to connect with one and all. I will always cherish the conversations we had and the time we shared. There's one conversation in particular where he spoke of father-daughter bonds with such tenderness and grace—it struck a chord with me, being a daughter. It’s like forever.”

The Kolkata-based actor, who was recently seen in the web series Taskaree, is on a major career shift. "I’ve always believed that life moves in chapters, and I feel a page has turned," she says. "I was based in Kolkata and still managed to do a fair amount of work through auditions, which I’m grateful for. But at this point, I sense a shift. I’m getting more opportunities, and being present becomes very important at such a time so relocating to Mumbai now"



The actor is currently in the process of preparing for new characters.