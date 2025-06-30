Ektaa R Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s launch date delayed, confirms Amar Upadhyay

The buzz around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (KSBKBT) is getting louder, but fans will have to wait a little longer than expected. We have learnt that the iconic show’s big comeback has hit a brief pause. A well placed source tells us that the show's launch date has been pushed ahead. Actor Amar Uphadyay

“Kyunki.. was supposed to go on air on the July 3, 2025 but now the launch date had been pushed,” tells our source, adding, “Ektaa (R Kapoor, producer) wanted some changes in the set. She is reworking on the set and hence the delay.”

We contacted Amar Uphadyay who is all set to return as the OG Mihir Virani opposite Smriti Irani, the OG Tulsi Virani.

The actor confirms, that the delay has everything to do with the set being reimagined to perfection. “Yes, it’s true. The set had to be reworked. Apparently, the color combination on screen wasn’t translating the way it should. Ektaa knows exactly what she wants—she’s a perfectionist. And this is Kyunki… it’s not just another show. It’s a legacy and she wants to do everything what’s best for the show.”

While the show might not be launching on July 3, 2025 which also marks 25 years to the day when OG KSBKBT went on air, the shooting will start on the said date. Amar shares, “The mahurat shoot will take place on the 25th anniversary of the original premiere. Honestly, it’s symbolic. To start again, on the same date, feels like a full circle moment. The nostalgia is hitting hard, but this time, we’re stepping into it with new energy, updated storytelling, and a set that’s being crafted down to the last detail.”

We reached out to Ektaa R Kapoor for a comment, but the producer remained unavailable. We further reached out to Balaji but they too remained unavailable to comment.

While Amar is thrilled to be returning as Mihir, he tells us how being on KSBKBT set feels the same. “We picked up exactly where we left off. Same comfort, same energy. It felt familiar and warm—just like it used to be 25 years ago,” says Amar recalling his meeting with Smriti post the show was announced. Their chemistry as Mihir and Tulsi was once the heartbeat of Indian television, and Amar is confident that spark will reignite in the new season too.

But while the reunion has been sweet, there’s also a bittersweet side to this homecoming. Amar admits there are some faces he’ll dearly miss on set. “I’ll miss Ba the most,” he says quietly, referring to veteran actress Sudha Shivpuri. “She was the heart of the show. Even she is no more between us, so yes, there’s a void,” shares Amar wrapping up.