Elnaaz Norouzi: I couldn’t audition for several films because of my bold image

Despite earning recognition with projects such as Sacred Games, actor Elnaaz Norouzi continues to be associated with a bold image, something she admits has been limiting. “It might be hard to break my bold image in the movie industry. There are so many projects that I can’t audition for, it is tough,” she says. Elnaaz Norouzi

The Iranian-German actor reveals this was partly why she was hesitant to take on her role in the upcoming Masti 4. While tight-lipped about details of Milap Zaveri’s adult comedy, she recalls, “I actually had inhibitions initially; I was thinking I would not do the film until I met Milap sir. He narrated the script to me and convinced me that the script is different from the previous instalments of the franchise.”

The 29-year-old was recently seen in John Abraham-starrer Tehran. Speaking about her part, she explains, “I have a special appearance as well as a dance number in the film. This time, it was actually the cameo that led to the dance number instead of the other way around. The dance number was something that came in much later.”

On her upcoming release, Elnaaz sounds upbeat. “It is a cool script. I totally enjoyed listening to it when Milap sir narrated it to me, and I am sure that people will enjoy watching it,” she signs off.