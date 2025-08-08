Here’s the money Elnaaz Norouzi was offered to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, which she declined

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi was approached to join the upcoming season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19, which will once again be hosted by Salman Khan. However, she declined the offer. Now, we have got to know the amount she was offered for the same. Elnaaz Norouzi will soon be seen in the web film, Tehran, alongside John Abraham.

Elnaaz says no to Bigg Boss

The actor, who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s The Traitors, has refused to join the upcoming season of the reality show, known for its drama, fights and controversies, because of her professional commitments.

We have heard that Elnaaz was offered ₹6 crore to join the reality show, but she turned it down. She is presently in London shooting for her next film Masti 4, and will soon be seen in the web film Tehran, alongside John Abraham.

According to an insider, Elnaaz is not chasing quantity or money. Instead, she is focusing on the quality of her work, which is why she is not joining Bigg Boss 19.

"There is no doubt that Bigg Boss gives immense visibility to an actor. But Elnaaz doesn’t want to compromise on the quality of her work. Elnaaz has been very selective with her projects lately. Her current focus is on cinema, and she has multiple commitments lined up,” a source said, stressing the reason behind her denial.

The insider shared that she respectfully declined the offer of ₹6 crore as her “calendar is packed for the next few months”.

Over the years, Elnaaz has featured in projects such as Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, and The Traitor. After appearing in Kandahar (2023) alongside Gerard Butler, Elnaaz is also working in a Hollywood production, Hotel Tehran, a global thriller starring Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson.

About Bigg Boss 19

Salman is returning with Bigg Boss 19. The trailer for Season 19 was released on Thursday, which came with a hint that the theme of the upcoming season will revolve around ‘democracy’.

The makers of the show have not yet revealed the contestants’ list. However, Priyanka Jagga, who was kicked out of Bigg Boss 10 after a heated argument with Salman, has claimed that she is coming back this season. It is being said that Ram Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are expected to be part of the show. The show will start streaming from August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.