Emily in Paris to conclude with Season 6, confirm Darren Star and Lily Collins

Emily in Paris is set to conclude with Season 6, which is also set to be the season’s last. The shooting of the sixth season is currently taking place in Greece. “Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” said series creator Darren Star to Variety, adding, “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins stars in the series as the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands a dream job in Paris and sets off on a life-changing journey to Europe. Per the official logline, “Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.” Colins posted a video addressing the show’s fans, which can be seen in full below. In the video, she says, “Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet.”

Along with Collins, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque. Star serves as writer and executive producer on the series. It is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Emily in Paris has proven to be incredibly successful across its first five seasons at Netflix. This is the second Netflix series in the past week to announce its final season. Previously, it was revealed that the upcoming fifth season of The Lincoln Lawyer would be that show’s last as well.