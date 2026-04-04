Erica Fernandes keeps Easter traditions alive, miles away from home

For actor Erica Fernandes, the move from the fast-paced life of Mumbai to the global skyline of Dubai hasn’t changed the essence of her Easter celebrations. “The shift hasn’t changed the soul of the Mangalorean Easter celebration for me,” she says. Erica Fernandes (Instagram)

Easter (being celebrated today) continues to hold a deeply reflective significance for Fernandes.

“It’s a season of fasting that culminates in a beautiful Sunday celebration. For my family, it’s all about that core family lunch where we come together to enjoy our favourite traditional dishes and a few special Easter sweets,” she shares.

Her fondest memories of the festival are rooted in the kitchen. “The best part was always being by my mother’s side, helping craft marzipan bonnets, chocolate eggs and even Humpty Dumpty treats. Those moments bring back so many sweet memories,” she recalls, adding that even today, her mother ensures the festive favourites are prepared with the same care.

While the setting has changed, Fernandes says the feeling of home remains constant. “Today, these rituals feel even more essential as they help recreate a sense of home in Dubai. We do incorporate global elements, whether through confectionery or the diverse energy of the city, but the core traditions remain unchanged. It still feels like ‘us’, no matter where we are,” she says. She adds that celebrations feel even more special when her brother and his wife join in.

There was a brief phase when her Easter table saw a shift, during her experiment with vegetarianism. “It didn’t quite work for me, so my traditional Easter menu remains largely the same. The flavours I grew up with continue to be the centrepiece,” she says.

On the professional front, after projects like Love Adhura and The Haunting, Fernandes says she is exploring different storytelling formats. “My goal is always to bring something special that is worth the wait,” she adds.