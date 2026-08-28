Exclusive| Akshay Kumar on his negative role in Haiwaan: Saif Ali Khan is the hero of the film, I create trouble for him

Saif and I have shared the screen quite a few times over the years, and I think we’ve been fortunate that audiences have enjoyed us together whether it was Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat etc. There has always been a certain familiarity between us, we were often on the same side, playing off each other’s energy, humour and camaraderie. But Haiwaan is definitely a role reversal for us. This time, we’re on opposite sides, and that changes the dynamic completely. Saif is the hero, I’m the villain, so instead of trying to help each other get out of trouble, we’re trying to create as much trouble for each other as possible! We know each other well enough to push each other in a scene, and Priyan sir has used that familiarity in a very different way this time. I think audiences who have enjoyed our earlier films will have fun seeing us together in this completely new equation.

To be honest it was a huge relief, I find playing villains so fascinating, I always have. I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than Heroes do. Heroes most of the time have to be perfect, they can only be good, do good & come across as influential role models. Me, I like to be challenged, easy is nice but it’s also boring (sometimes,) shooting with Priyadarshan for the last 2 years has given me so much new found love for my work, he is like medicine for the working side of my soul.

This year has been nothing short of a victory lap for Akshay Kumar . After back to back hits with Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To the Jungle , the actor, far from resting on his laurels, is diving into uncharted territory in Priyadarshan’s next, Haiwaan. In a chat with HT City , Akshay talks about his transformation for the role, reuniting with Saif Ali Khan and why taking risks is the only way he knows how to operate . Excerpts:

NEVER... I find Priyadarshan a film making genius, he is a very rare director who can wear more than one hat, he has a talent in the dark side of the lens too, we are all witness to that in the original Bhool Bhulaiya. Which is why I felt this was a perfect combo between me, Saif and Priyan Sir, I personally couldn’t wait to jump on his idea. Rather than throwing fans off, it gives them a chance to enjoy us back to back in the same year without anything being repetitive.

It’s reported that several mainstream actors turned down this specific role before you jumped at it. What drew you to a character that so many others hesitated to touch? This isn’t the first time this has happened. For instance, Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s script was circulating for a couple of years and had been rejected by many actors before it came to me. I don’t really look at a role and think about who has said no to it. For me, the more interesting question is whether the character takes me out of my comfort zone as an actor, because that usually means there is something worth exploring.

In fact, Haiwaan came to me more by chance than by choice. I was shooting with Priyan sir for Bhooth Bangla when we happened to discuss what he was making next. I was the one who coaxed him into telling me more about the story, and that conversation eventually led to me being part of the film. What drew me to the character was the idea of making the audience uncomfortable with me. They’ve spent so many years watching me as the good guy, so this time, hopefully, they’ll find themselves wondering what I’m going to do next.

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar paaji may be Haiwaan on screen, real life mein true insaan’, says Ghuggi, reveals how he helped people

Well, your fan clubs continue to believe you are the ‘hero’ of the film. Is there a surprise twist in the film, do your fan clubs know something we don’t or is this just speculation? Honestly, my fan clubs have a lot more imagination than I give them credit for! Maybe they know something… or maybe they just don’t trust me to stay negative for two and a half hours! I think they’re so used to seeing me save the day that old habits die hard. But this time, with Haiwaan, Priyan sir has given me the opportunity to surprise people and explore a completely different side of myself. All I can say is that Haiwaan has been designed to keep the audience guessing. Saif is the hero and I’m playing the villain, but with Priyan sir, you should never assume you know where the story is going. You’ll get your answer on 11th September.