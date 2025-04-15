EXCLUSIVE| Akshay Kumar supports friend Salman Khan amid Sikandar failure, says ‘Yeh Tiger zinda hai, hamesha rahega’

Actor Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan go back a long way. They both began their acting careers around the same time, and developed such a good camaraderie that they went on to star together in hits such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan E Mann. Akshay Kumar with Salman Khan

Of late, Salman has been facing a lot of criticism around his last few films being criticised for both their content and low box office collections. His latest release, Sikandar faced the same fate. HT City took managed to catch up with Akshay at a special screening of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi today- the chatter is such that films starring big stars aren’t working today, after Salman’s Sikandar.

“Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta,” he told HT City exclusively.