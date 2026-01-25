Edit Profile
    Exclusive | Alka Yagnik reacts to her Padma Bhushan honour, says she's grateful to…

    Singer Alka Yagnik speaks to HT City as it's announced that she has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year. 

    Updated on: Jan 25, 2026 7:27 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    She's been regaling listeners across the globe with her voice for decades now- therefore it doesn't come as a surprise when huge honours are conferred upon singer Alka Yagnik. It has been announced today that she has been awarded the Padma Bhushan honour by the Government of India.

    Alka Yagnik

    Reacting exclusively to HT City, she expresses her joy, “I want to thank the government for giving me this prestigious honour. And of course I really, really want to thank all my listeners for their unconditional love.”

    Alka has been singing since she was four. She stepped into mainstream playback singing with the 1980 Hindi film Payal Ki Jhankaar. In the 46 years since then, she has crooned chartbusters such as Ek Do Teen, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among countless others.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

