Exclusive| Christmas is the ultimate vibe, the world agrees to be fabulous during Xmas: Orry

Christmas cheer – check. Orry posing with Santa while recreating his signature pose – check. Fun vibes – double check! Orhan Awatramani aka Orry lit up our exclusive holiday shoot with his festive hat — a must-have “every year”, and took Santa’s classic red to the next level with his dazzling, blingy ensemble. Orhan Awatramani loves everything Christmas

“Christmas is the ultimate vibe!” he tells us with excitement, adding, “The glitter, the glam, the endless parties — what’s not to love? It’s like the world just agrees to be fabulous for a whole month. I live for the chaos of last-minute plans, over-the-top décor and sipping something sparkly while surrounded by my favourite people. Honestly, it’s not a season—it’s a lifestyle!”

Ask the 29-year-old what Christmas means to him and he says, “[It’s a] vacation from my full-time job of being famous, free gifts from lots of brands, and unlimited calories. Everyone knows that calories consumed between December 24 and January 1 don’t count!”

Cash gifts are the best

What does an Orry Christmas usually look like? “I would host a potluck and make all my famous friends bring a home-cooked meal, which I then rate on 10 in front of them. I shame the people who got yucky dishes and the winner gets a free photo with me,” he replies.

This year, Orry will be celebrating Xmas in Jamnagar "at a friends wedding, not Ambani wedding", he quips.

He goes on to recall past Christmas parties with fondness: “Khushi Kapoor hosted such a fun, fun, fun, fun Xmas party, and we all decorated her tree together. And the year, before Isha Ambani hosted a larger-than-life party with life-size décor.”

What's a festive season without gifts and the best gift for Orry would be "cash". Talking about it, he shares, " An envelope of cash, to be honest that’s the best gift ever, I hate surprises unless they envelopes full of cash .. maybe accompanied by a muffin basket.. but cash is definitely needed."

As he looks back on the year gone by, Orry is confident that both his professional and personal goals were met. As for next year? He would, “personally, like to become more famous, and professionally like to become more famous.”