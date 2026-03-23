Exclusive | Dhurandhar 2's Alam aka Gaurav Gera reveals how he handled people who were asking for spoilers

“ Maine bohot calls ignore kiya hai. It is not the fear of NDA, wo har film mein hota hai but the kind of love that the film has got, I couldn’t have spoiled it for anybody ,” says Gaurav.

Actor Gaurav Gera’s is once again being loved by audience for his role of Aalam in recently released Dhurandhar The Revenge and the suspense from the film has only

“Many journalists also called me but I couldn’t give the interview and may be some of them also felt offended. If you give up the important parts of the film, the fun goes and for such a film jisme logon ne itni jaan lagayi hai, I felt responsible for it,” the 50-year-old actor adds.

Asked what has been the most difficult moment of secrecy from taking up the role till now, the release of the second part.

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He says, “My parents! Mummy to abhi bhi bolti hai ki ‘tune to bas bola tha ki juice waale ka role hai”, he exclaims, “I live a lot with my parents in Gurugram. It has been tough to hide it from them. I also donned a white beard and may be many thought that I don’t have work and getting old! But I could tell them that I am part of a thriller film”

After the first part of Dhurandhar released in 2025 December, Gaurav’s salt and pepper hairstyle surprised everyone and so did his intense acting.

Interestingly, what also trended was his old videos of Chutki and Shopkeeper. Asked if now he wants to revive it, he says “he is under no pressure”

“I have been making it very less videos from last three years. I make a video only when I feel like. I realised that video content making is a lot of work. You think about the content, editing etc 24 hours. I have done it for 8 years and now I am not in the mood.”

He adds, “I like to do variety. I loved doing Dhurandhar so many be more of that. If I feel like making it again, I will do it. I love my characters.”