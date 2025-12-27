Exclusive| Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat on Akshaye Khanna's exit: Success sar pe chadh gayi, we've sent legal notice

Akshaye Khanna has been creating headlines- not just for Dhurandhar, but also his sudden exit from Drishyam 3. The mystery around the actor's exit deepened after rumours that he asked for a whopping fee hike, post Dhurandhar’s massive success. But when HT City speaks to Drishyam 3’s producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, it’s alleged that the fees was never an issue. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Akshaye Khanna

“We had signed him for the fees he asked for. We had even given money to the costume designers and they had begun work on his look. One fine day, and this is before Dhurandhar’s release, Akshaye said he wanted his character (who was bald) to have hair because people had praised his look. Abhishek (Pathak, director of Drishyam 3) said it’s not possible because the threequel of Drishyam begins from the same night as the second installment, 6 ghante ke gap mein toh baal nahi aa sakte. He had agreed then, we have everything on record,” says Kumar.

The producer feels some people around Akshaye influenced him again, “Aas paas ke chamchon ne dimaag mein daal diya uske, ki Dhurandhar ka look aapka achha laga, ab se aap ussi look mein kaam karo, Aise thodi hota hai! Har film ka look alag hota hai. What happens is sometimes, a side actor is cast in an ensemble. And when the film works, he/she thinks the film worked because of them. But a lot of people contribute to making a film a hit. When I had made Section 375 (2019) with Akshaye, he had no work for four years. And I had told him, that after Drishyam 2, roles will be written for him. We were such good friends, he would come to our office every month and have food with us. Achanak success sar pe chadh gayi.”

Just one day before Dhurandhar’s release on December 5, Kumar alleges, Akshaye sent a simple message saying he’s not doing the film anymore, “He didn’t give any reason, neither did he answer calls. It’s his habit- when he doesn’t want to talk, he won’t take calls. When he is in need, then he will call you 20 times.”