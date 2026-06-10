Despite being one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut says she remains largely disconnected from the film fraternity. Asked if she has received any reactions to her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut responds, “Film industry people don’t message me.” Exclusive | Kangana Ranaut: Film industry people don’t message me

The remark also comes days after Ranaut weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Ranveer Singh, whose reported fallout with sections of the film industry (Don 3 exit, FWICE’s non-cooperation directive and subsequent developments) has sparked debate in recent weeks. Drawing a parallel with her own experience, Ranaut had said, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody!”

The actor adds that criticism and opposition are often the price of success. “Main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai toh dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhe,” she sid.

Reflecting on the defining moment of her life, the 39-year-old shares the lowest and most significant turning point of her career. “When I decided that I didn’t want to follow the path that had been mapped out by my parents, that was the lowest point but also the most important thing that I did,” she says.

Recalling the uncertainty she faced at the time, she adds, “I didn’t have anything. I didn’t have any help. I was very young myself. I didn’t even have an education that could get me a decent job or support myself. I didn’t even have any acquaintances. So I just walked away.” Sharing how life has changed over the years, Kangana admits that she has consistently chosen to take on more than most people would. “I’ve always been busy building things, building a vision, taking on more and more roles — as a maker, writer, or politician — always piling up things beyond my capabilities and capacity and struggling to build stamina,” she says. “My life has been more about taking maximum pressure,” Ranaut adds. “It is no surprise that I have ended up being the one taking the maximum pressure.”

Speaking about the importance of commercial success, Ranaut maintains that while an artiste’s worth cannot be measured solely by numbers, box-office performance remains crucial. “Films should work. As long as films work, they will be made. If films don’t work, they won’t be made. A film’s success is essential to the industry’s survival,” says the actor, who was last seen on screen in Emergency (2025).

However, she adds that an actor’s value extends beyond ticket sales. “Maybe economically, box office numbers do define an actor’s worth,” she says