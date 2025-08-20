Exclusive | Karan Kundrra reveals girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to reports of him being on Bumble

Karan Kundrra says that the same screen shot of a fake Bumble profile with his picture re-surfaces every few months.
Actor Karan Kundrra is amused that a profile impersonating him has turned up on the dating app Bumble, even though he is in a loving, long term relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash. While this news has created a lot of buzz amongst fans, Karan says that the same profile's screenshot crops up in every few months or so.
“It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters,” Karan tells us. When asked if it's a case of cat fishing, the actor clarifies it.
“No, it’s the same screenshot!” he says.
This is just another rumour for the actor, who has always maintained dignified silence on matters of his personal life.