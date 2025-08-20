Exclusive | Karan Kundrra reveals girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to reports of him being on Bumble

Actor Karan Kundrra is amused that a profile impersonating him has turned up on the dating app Bumble, even though he is in a loving, long term relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash. While this news has created a lot of buzz amongst fans, Karan says that the same profile's screenshot crops up in every few months or so. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together for several years.

“It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters,” Karan tells us. When asked if it's a case of cat fishing, the actor clarifies it.

“No, it’s the same screenshot!” he says.

The screenshot of Karan Kundrra's fake profile.

This is just another rumour for the actor, who has always maintained dignified silence on matters of his personal life.

However, he and Tejasswi make sure to have a hearty laugh about this. Asked if he and Tejasswi laugh it off, Karan says, “Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!”

So much so, Karan says that the profile shows him to be in different location from where he is.

“This has been happening for 3-4 years nothing new. My fans sent me that.. the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months,” says Karan.

Sharing an interesting fact, he says, “Best part is that this time it’s (the profile) showing me in Kalyan. I am in Jalandhar with my family.”