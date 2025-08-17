Bigg Boss OTT 2 to Adda Extreme Battle: 5 reality shows that made Elvish Yadav popular

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has received a threat after shots were fired outside his Gurugram home on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The shots were fired at mid-night while Elvish was not in his house. No casualties were reported in the case. Elvish, who gained popularity with Bigg Boss OTT 2, now hosts, judges as well as participates in reality shows. He appears alongside some of the biggest names in the Television industry, including Karan Kundrra and Bharti Singh. These reality shows, in a sense, trace Elvish's journey to stardom. Right from his surprising Bigg Boss OTT 2 win to hosting Adda Extreme Battle ahead of his wedding, the influencer sure has come a long way. Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss 2, Adda Extreme Battle

Popular reality shows featuring Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss expanded to the OTT version. The second season of the show saw Elvish Yadav enter as the only wild card contestant, who took the wild too seriously. Thanks to his entry, the show got a boost and Elvish became the first ever Bigg Boss wild card contestant to win the reality show.

Roadies XX (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Elvish surprised his fans aka Elvish Army through his entry on Roadies XX. He was seen on the show as a judge alongside Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Laughter Chefs season 2 (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Elvish Yadav shared the stage with some of the biggest TV names, including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Bharti Singh and Ankita Lokhande. He even emerged the winner, and made a grand announcement. Yes, this is the platform where Elvish confirmed that he would be tying the knot this year.

Adda Extreme Battle (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Elvish's latest reality show is Adda Extreme Battle. The challenges on the show make it extra fun to watch. Hosted by Elvish, this is one of the most streamed series on JioHotstar currently.

Playground season 4 (MX Player)

Elvish Yadav's stint on Playground season 4 seemed to be one for the Bigg Boss fans. Here, he locked horns with Munawar Faruqui. Both social media influencers carry a different style but understand one another, which made the series a fun watch.