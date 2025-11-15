Exclusive| Lilly Singh coming to India to shoot for a new project; details inside

India has seen many global artistes and creators coming to the country in recent years for work and leisure purposes. Joining that list of international celebrities is the Indian-origin creator, actor, comedian and television host Lilly Singh. HT City has exclusively learnt that Lilly Singh is arriving in India to shoot for a new project with various celebrated figures from different walks of life. Lilly Singh

A source confirms, “Lilly is coming to India to shoot the new season of her podcast Shame Less With Lilly Singh. Various Indian celebrities from different fields will be filming with Lilly for this season. While the names of the celebrities aren’t disclosed yet, Lilly is planning to expand her roster to a diverse guestlist and not just Bollywood.”

With Shame Less With Lilly Singh, the creator has interacted with Bollywood celebrities before including Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra amongst others. With the new season, Lilly is expanding the horizons of her talk show even beyond showbiz, and aims to bring forward stories of some of the most celebrated figures in India.

The source adds that Lilly will be landing in India early hours of Sunday morning and has a packed schedule ahead of her, with filming planned throughout the week.

Lilly began her career on YouTube making videos, which gave her global recognition. She is also a comedian and became the first person of Indian descent to host an American late-night talk show with A Little Late with Lilly Singh.