Exclusive | Naseeruddin Shah reacts to Farhan Akhtar calling previous remarks on his acting ‘distasteful’: He is…

In an exclusive chat with HT City, actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to Farhan Akhtar calling his past comments “distasteful”, saying that his remarks about Farhan’s performance in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag were exaggerated by the media. Farhan Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah

“He is right but I think my statement has been exaggerated a bit,” he tells us. When we ask which bits were exaggerated, the 75-year-old adds, “I don’t think you need to be a genius to figure that out! Read both statements.”

In 2013, Naseer had stirred controversy with his blunt take on Farhan’s performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: “I don’t care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don’t watch his films. I liked his first film, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. He’s a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow I won’t be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10-course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films and writes. I think it’s great he’s doing whatever he can. I’m not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him.”

In another interview, Naseer had said, “It’s a completely fake film. Farhan has no doubt worked very hard but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha.”

Farhan (51) had recently told India TV, “I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn’t like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that... But to go in the press and say this… I found that distasteful.”