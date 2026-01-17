Exclusive | Nikki Tamboli undergoes an eye surgery: I have been advised to rest, but…

On Friday, a video showed actor Nikki Tamboli leaving a clinic with an eye patch. Speaking to us, the actor clarifies that she underwent a necessary eye surgery due to a medical condition known as chalazion. Nikki explained how the issue stemmed from blocked oil glands in the eyelid, a condition often mistaken for a routine stye but medically more persistent. “Chalazion is a completely different condition. It usually appears as a lump near the eyelid and, in most cases, dissolves with heating pads. However, in my case, it didn’t,” shares Nikki, adding how the problem intensified around August last year, largely due to prolonged exposure to heavy makeup during shoots. Nikki and Arbaaz

“When you’re constantly applying and removing kajal, mascara, and eye makeup, even after double cleansing, microscopic residue can remain. Over time, this leads to oil accumulation in the glands, forming a lump,” she explains. The 29-year-old further mentions how this was not her first experience with the condition. “I first faced this issue in 2018 when I had just entered the industry. I wasn’t aware of proper skincare practices then and had no guidance. There were times I even slept with my makeup on,” she admitted, adding that she had to undergo surgery back then as well.

The condition resurfaced recently while she was shooting for MasterChef, which required nearly 12 hours of makeup daily for close to three months. “Despite taking precautions, the lump kept increasing, eventually getting infected and painful.” She adds, “There have been days when I have slept without removing my make-up, or it hasn’t been properly removed. When I started feeling the pain, I knew that it has been affected and I should get it operated before it’s too late.”

Emphasising the urgency of the surgery, Nikki said, “My new professional journey is about to begin, and I’ll be facing the camera again. I didn’t want to give anyone a chance to speculate or question my hygiene or professionalism.”

She added that her doctor has assured her the condition won’t recur. Using her experience as a learning moment, Nikki shared an important message on eye care. “Even after double cleansing, eye makeup doesn’t always get removed completely. One should never rub the eyes forcefully, as mascara can enter the eye without immediate irritation,” she said. She further revealed that her doctor advised her to cleanse with cold water and strictly avoid oil-based products around the eyes.

“If you believe you’re maintaining good hygiene, you should take it a step further and be extra cautious,” she notes, adding how she’s managing things for now and has partner Arbaaz Khan beside her to take care of her till her mother comes. “Since I don’t live with my parents, Arbaaz has been here to take care of me. My mother will be coming tomorrow, after which he’ll be flying back to Aurangabad due to work,” says Nikki.

While the actor has been receiving worrisome messages from her fans, many also passed digs and made insensitive remarks on social media. Reacting to the same, Nikki says, “Initially, negative comments did affect me, but eventually, I realised they’re just noise. Ignoring them and focusing on moving forward is what’s helping me at this stage