Exclusive | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her OTT debut; deets inside

Sources tell us that the show is a thriller and will be an eight episode series. Nimrit will star opposite Shaheer Sheikh with the rest of the cast including Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan amongst others.

After working extensively in television, music videos and also Punjabi films, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is venturing into new territory. We have exclusively learnt that the actor will soon make her OTT debut and has already shot for the web show.

A source says, “The series has been shot across Mumbai and Punjab and the team recently wrapped up the shoot! Nimrit’s part in the series will prove her versatility. Her character’s emotional quotient is very high and will leave an impact.”

Asked when will it release and the source confirms that it will happen around next year in the mid.

Interestingly, Nimrit had also shared some pictures from the sets of the web on her social media without giving away any details.