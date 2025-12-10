Edit Profile
    Exclusive | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her OTT debut; deets inside

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is foraying into the digital space and will be seen alongside other names such as Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor.

    Published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:22 PM IST
    By Yashika Mathur
    After working extensively in television, music videos and also Punjabi films, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is venturing into new territory. We have exclusively learnt that the actor will soon make her OTT debut and has already shot for the web show.

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's debut OTT show will release in 2026.
    Sources tell us that the show is a thriller and will be an eight episode series. Nimrit will star opposite Shaheer Sheikh with the rest of the cast including Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan amongst others.

    Also Read | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recalls missing out on Diljit Dosanjh's film due to Choti Sarrdaarni: ‘They wanted 40 days but…’

    A source says, “The series has been shot across Mumbai and Punjab and the team recently wrapped up the shoot! Nimrit’s part in the series will prove her versatility. Her character’s emotional quotient is very high and will leave an impact.”

    Asked when will it release and the source confirms that it will happen around next year in the mid.

    Interestingly, Nimrit had also shared some pictures from the sets of the web on her social media without giving away any details.

