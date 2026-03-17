Exclusive | Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar lyricist Raqueeb reacts to backlash: I had objected; new version is on the way

When HT City reaches out to Raqueeb Alam, credited for the lyrics, he categorically denies it as his own creation. He exclusively tells us, “Yeh lyrics maine nahi likhe hain, they were written by the film’s director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work, and will be censored too. They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them, they will set it to the song’s meter. Words like ‘Choosega’, ‘chaatega’ are all there in the original version only.” A line in the song reads, “ Pehle Uthale, Ander Wo Dale, Neeche Ek Boond Na Girae, Khali Kar Ke Nikale, Mujh Pe Na Girana Mujhe Lagta Hai Dar, Bhed Khul Jaae Na Sambhal Ke Jaana Ghar, Choosega ya chatega, jo karega kar, Teri Bottle Pe Na Pade Kisi Ki Bhi Nazar .”

Social media has been raging over this song since Monday, which features in the upcoming film KD The Devil. Titled Chunar Teri Sarke, it has been filmed on Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, and the vulgar lyrics have led to widespread condemnation.

Acknowledging the lyrics as double meaning, he adds, “Last mein jaake batate hain that the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. Lekin usse pehle sab kuchh itna ganda hai. Maine mana kiya tha. Mujhe kya zaroorat hai aise gaane likhne ki? When I write good songs, people don’t notice. I have written Chikri Chikri in Hindi for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. All the songs of Pushpa in Hindi were written by me. I am feeling humiliated myself because of Sarke Chunar.”

The official song version had been removed by the makers from YouTube at the time of this article going live. Raqueeb adds, “They called me on Monday night, and requested me to write a fresh version with clean lyrics. I sent it to them on Tuesday morning, it was being recorded the same day. They are planning to release the song on Tuesday evening along with an apology note.”

People from within the industry have expressed shock over the song. Singer Armaan Malik tweeted, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” Filmmaker Onir wrote, “And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat . Strange country we are becoming... opposing Valentines day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration while ok with this rubbish.”