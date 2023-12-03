Exclusive: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to host reception in Mumbai on December 11

Randeep Hooda married his long-time girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram on November 29 in a traditional Meitei ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members. And now we have exclusively learnt that Hooda and Laishram are throwing a reception party on December 11. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on November 29.

While an after-party was held in Manipur, this one would be primarily for industry friends and colleagues who could not come own to attend the wedding. The new couple has already started sending out card for the same but do not wish to disclose the venue as for now. Our sources tell us, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits .”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The couple's wedding pictures have been going viral on social media. The source tells us that Hooda and Laishram’s wedding was a beautiful blend of rituals, traditions, and heartfelt emotions. Despite being new to the customs, Hooda displayed great enthusiasm throughout the ceremonies. An insider reveals, “Never for a moment, while taking pheras did the smile leave his face. His family was equally captivated by the local rituals. They chose to embrace traditional outfits over designer outfits, not only during the wedding but also for temple visits. They had bought lehengas from Mumbai for the festivities but never took them out of their bags. The emotional significance of the ceremony deeply moved Randeep’s mother, who had tears in her eyes during the ceremony."

Lin Laishram getting ready for her wedding.

The ceremony started somewhere around 1 pm and went on till 8 pm. In attendance were very close friends of Hooda, his family members including siblings and cousins, a few neighbours and also a few of his colleagues. Rest of the friends and co-workers will be invited to the reception that the couple will hold in Mumbai.

Laishram’s family found a Hindi-speaking arangpham and Bor Shennaba to assist Hooda in understanding the wedding rituals due to a language barrier. The arangpham helped Hooda with the bor-jatra, the initial rites of the groom, which began with the blessings of his parents. Hooda was then guided by his Bor Shennaba to the wedding venue, where he was greeted with a traditional torch made of bamboo, flowers, incense sticks and puffed rice showers. Later, at the venue, the traditional singers and musician sang praises to the Gods (especially Lord Krishna).

Randeep Hooda during his wedding rituals.

After the bride Laishram entered the mandap, her mother blessed the couple by tying the couple’s hand with the sacred thread. This was followed by lei-koiba and kundo hukpa (exchange of garlands). “Both these are considered to be the most important rituals on the wedding day and the wedding concluded with that,” the insider tells us.

“This was followed by the kwa lannaba (exchange of the betel leaves and nut), which is a formality after the wedding rituals. It is a formal introduction of the bride and the groom as a lifelong couple to the family and friends who had gathered around. Lastly, the ritual of kangshubi chaba was performed where the pandit passed the kangshubi (a sweet made of the peril seeds) to Randeep, who fed it to Lin. It is symbolic of the love and affection that he will shower on her through life,” the source further shares with us.