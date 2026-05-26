Exclusive | Randeep Hooda's OTT series Inspector Avinash to be made into a film, confirms director Neerraj Pathak

After the successful OTT series Mirzapur being made into a feature film for the theatrical experience, there has been buzz for more hit Indian shows getting a big-screen go-ahead. Inspector Avinash director Neerraj Pathak and actor Randeep Hooda in the role of the encounter specialist HT City has exclusively learnt that the Randeep Hooda-starrer Inspector Avinash, which had its second season release this month, will take the show to cinema halls. Series writer-director Neerraj Pathak confirms, “Yes, we have decided to make it into a film. We are overwhelmed and humbled with the response and demand for the third season. But now, we think that taking this to the cinema for a big-screen experience to the audience will be the next step, as real-life cop Avinash Mishra ki kahani bhi badi hai aur humara (on-screen) hero (Randeep) bhi bahut bada hai!”

They have already started working on the script. “Avinashji has been part of several Special Task Force (STF) and Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) operations. There are several major operations and stories that can be told, like the encounter of (dread criminal) Shriprakash Shukla. So, we are working on three scripts parallely and within a fortnight will zero in on which one can go first,” says Pathak and adds, “The trio – me, Randeep and Avinash ji – have discussed the film possibility since the inception of the series and now we are excited for it.” In the second season, after Shriprakash Shukla’s encounter, Randeep (who is also the show’s narrator) gives a hint with a dialogue: “Ispe to puri film banni chahiye.” “Despite this being an OTT show, we made it a cinematic experience on a small screen and larger than life. In that period (2019) we saw big shows like Sacred Games, so we decided to make this into a series. A film was in consideration then too, but the canvas of the story and its characters – big STF team, family, politicians and criminals – was so vast that we decided to make a season-based series. Now, it’s the right time for a film before season 3,” he adds.