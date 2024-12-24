(Exclusive) Shaan talks about fire in his building: We were asleep when fire broke out. We were rescued 40 minutes later

A fire broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday at Mumbai’s Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (W), which houses singer Shaan. While the blaze erupted on the seventh floor, the musician and his family were asleep at their home on the 11th floor. Talking about the ordeal and how he managed to escape the building safely with his family, Shaan tells us, “The fire broke out on the seventh floor around 12.30am. We were asleep and were woken up around 1am. Most of the people in the building, seventh floor and below, had gone down. We were told to go to the terrace, but since the terrace was locked and the smoke was mounting, we took refuge at our neighbour, Mrs Kazi’s home, on the 14th floor. Unfortunately, they were stuck too. We were there for about 40 minutes, until the fireman came up and they took us down.” Shaan

Soham, Radhika, Shaan and Maahi(Photo: Instagram)

After being alerted, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused after efforts for nearly two-and-a-half hours, an official said. “The seventh floor is completely gutted with fire. The sixth and eighth floors are partially burnt, but there hasn’t been much damage to the building. Our home is fine,” shares Shaan.

His wife, entrepreneur Radhika Mukherji adds, “We are fine. Our younger son, Maahi, was out and it was Soham (ender son) who woke us up. The three of us had to be rescued besides our two househelps and two fur babies. Panic is inevitable in such situations, but we tried to stay as informed and prepared as possible. The first thing we did as a family was switch off all the mains and cover our faces with wet cloths to minimise smoke inhalation. We made three attempts to get to higher floors. Initially, we managed to reach the 15th floor, but the smoke was too overwhelming to go further."

Radhika adds, “In the midst of the chaos, I did panic, but hats off to shaan and Soham who remained calm and made calls to the fire brigade and the police, only to be reassured that they were already on-site. I also called Mr. Ashish Shelar ji, who provided immense support and confidence by confirming that all necessary agencies were actively handling the situation. Hats off to our fire brigade team and the Khar police station team for their incredible efforts. It was a close call, but their swift action ensured the situation was brought under control."

Shaan and Radhika have seen their house “and with God’s grace, it’s fine with no damage of smoke and fire".