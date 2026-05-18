Actor-producer Shweta Tripathi and husband, actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma are set to reunite on stage with External Affairs, nearly 13 years after they first met while doing theatre together in 2013. The play marks a full-circle moment for the couple, who fell in love after meeting during rehearsals years ago and will now, for the first time, be seen playing a romantic pair on stage as husband and wife.

Exclusive | Shweta Tripathi reunites with husband Chaitanya Sharma after 13 years on stage

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Opening up about the experience, Shweta says returning to theatre with Chaitanya has brought back memories from the beginning of their relationship. “When we met, there was an instant connection. I remember we were on a flight back from Delhi after doing our first show together, and I was just laughing throughout the journey. By the end of that flight, I knew I wanted this person in my life,” she recalls. “At that point, I didn’t know in what capacity — boyfriend, best friend — but I knew I wanted him around. And what a good decision that turned out to be.”

In External Affairs, the two play a couple navigating the early stages of a relationship, something Shweta says has unexpectedly made them revisit emotions from their own dating days. “Our love today is another level of soulmate love, so we don’t even remember our own first date anymore,” she says with a laugh. “Now, while rehearsing for scenes where our characters are going on first dates, we are trying to tap back into that energy. I’ve actually been speaking to friends who are currently going on first dates, asking them about the butterflies and excitement.”

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{{^usCountry}} For the actor, sharing the rehearsal room with her husband (35) has also become a deeply collaborative process. “We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and fans. There are so many things we discuss — acting techniques, storytelling, music, films. I feel lucky that our profession is the same because I get to learn so much from him every day,” says the 40-year-old. Describing Chaitanya as “one of the most hardworking and disciplined people” she knows, Shweta says his work ethic has influenced her over the years: “He’s very serious and disciplined, while I’m more instinctive. But I think I’ve become a better student because he’s my co-actor now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the actor, sharing the rehearsal room with her husband (35) has also become a deeply collaborative process. “We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and fans. There are so many things we discuss — acting techniques, storytelling, music, films. I feel lucky that our profession is the same because I get to learn so much from him every day,” says the 40-year-old. Describing Chaitanya as “one of the most hardworking and disciplined people” she knows, Shweta says his work ethic has influenced her over the years: “He’s very serious and disciplined, while I’m more instinctive. But I think I’ve become a better student because he’s my co-actor now." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She adds that performing together comes with a comfort and trust that allows them to push each other creatively. “Theatre is already a very safe space, and when your life partner and best friend is with you, you can really play and explore. There’s absolutely no judgment,” shares Shweta, adding: “We both genuinely want to make each other’s performances better. The feedback he gives me has helped me improve a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds that performing together comes with a comfort and trust that allows them to push each other creatively. “Theatre is already a very safe space, and when your life partner and best friend is with you, you can really play and explore. There’s absolutely no judgment,” shares Shweta, adding: “We both genuinely want to make each other’s performances better. The feedback he gives me has helped me improve a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

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Even outside rehearsals, conversations around the play continue at home. “A few days ago, I was exhausted and coughing in bed, and before sleeping he still said, ‘Let’s run the scene lines once.’ It feels like the grown-up version of parents asking you tables before an exam,” she jokes. “But honestly, thanks to him, my homework is going very well.”

Despite her extensive work across films and streaming platforms, Shweta says theatre continues to remain closest to her heart. “I wanted to become an actor because of theatre, which is why I will always keep returning to it. Live performances are special because the audience is breathing with you. Every show has a different energy, and that’s something I crave as an actor,” she ends.

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