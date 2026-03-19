Exclusive | Navratri Special: Shweta Tripathi loves eating kanjak food, imbibing essence of the festival

Actor Shweta Tripathi is excited as the festival of Navratri kickstart today! The nine day festival not only gives the actor a chance to eat light vegetarian food but also indulge in lip smacking halwa poori and chane. Shweta Tripathi talks about her childhood days during Natvratri.

Going down the memory lane, she tells us, “I grew up in a colony. Kanjak ke din we used to go ghar-ghar and some houses even gave money and imagine going and getting food and money! It used to be such a delight as a kid!”

Asked if, like many others, also practices restrains in any way. Shweta says, “Yes, 100 percent. I’ve really reduced having non-vegetarian. In fact, I was a vegetarian for 2.5 years at some time back but these nine days there is not going to be any non vegetarian food.”

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She adds, “Humare jo customs and rituals hai, they are there for a reason and I think it's very important to know that. Right now the weather is changing and lighter khana khana humare liye acha hai. Chaahe wo fasting ho, ya vrat ka khana ho, ye saari achi aadatein hai but humein koi bachpan mein samjhata nahi. One thing I love is kanjake food, the halwa poori, chane. That is something I still do, I love eating it. I have friends who have super cute daughter, so I go and celebrate it with them.

The actor strongly believes that besides worshipping Devi maa, it is also important to be one with the sentiment and teachings.

“I think all of us have a devi in our hearts and we just need to channel that energy. I have a lovely office which is filled with books and mere saame Kaali maa, saraswati maa, durga maa ke idols hai. And I feel that it’s so important to know what they stand for and to ignite those energies within Because there is so much power that we have, In Navaratri, I think it’s, I love ritual and customs,” she says.