Shweta Tripathi gets a New Year surprise from husband Chaitnya as he arrives in Bhopal to meet her
Shweta Tripathi is currently shooting in Bhopal for her next project and was pleasantly surprised to see Slo Cheeta turn up on her film sets!
Actor Shweta Tripathi will welcome the new year on sets of her next film in Bhopal but she will not be away from her beloved husband. The actor’s musician husband Chaitnya Sharma aka Slo Cheeta has flown down to be with her and the actor is thrilled about the idea of being together.
Shweta recently wrapped up one of the key schedules of Mirzapur: The Movie and has moved on to her next project as she begins shooting for an untitled film in Bhopal. Since, she was unable to return to Mumbai due to her choc-o-block schedule, she got a surprise from Chaitnya as turned up on her sets.
“I honestly did not see this coming at all. When you’re working through the holidays, you prepare yourself mentally to miss out on celebrations, family time, and those quiet moments that usually come with the New Year. So having Cheeta suddenly show up in Bhopal was such a beautiful, emotional surprise for me. It reminded me how important it is to have a partner who truly understands your journey and stands by you, especially during demanding work phases,” Shweta shares.
The actor, who is known for her role of Golu in the Mirzapur series, says that having her husband besides her also adds a renewed sense of excitement for her, helping her pull through a working festive time.
“I had just wrapped up a schedule of Mirzapur: The Movie and immediately started shooting for this new project here. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and it requires a lot of focus. Knowing that Cheeta is here, supporting me, being my constant cheerleader, and simply sharing this phase of my life makes such a big difference. Even if I’m working on New Year’s, it doesn’t feel like I’m missing out anymore. We’ll create our own little celebration in Bhopal, between shoots and early call times,” she says.
“This is what partnership means to me - showing up for each other, understanding each other’s passions, and finding joy even in the busiest of moments. I feel incredibly grateful to begin the New Year surrounded by love, support, and meaningful work,” Gushing about her wonderful husband, she concludes.