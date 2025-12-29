Shweta Tripathi gets a New Year surprise from husband Chaitnya as he arrives in Bhopal to meet her

Actor Shweta Tripathi will welcome the new year on sets of her next film in Bhopal but she will not be away from her beloved husband. The actor’s musician husband Chaitnya Sharma aka Slo Cheeta has flown down to be with her and the actor is thrilled about the idea of being together. Slo Cheeta surprised Shweta Tripathi in Bhopal ahead of her working New Year!

Shweta recently wrapped up one of the key schedules of Mirzapur: The Movie and has moved on to her next project as she begins shooting for an untitled film in Bhopal. Since, she was unable to return to Mumbai due to her choc-o-block schedule, she got a surprise from Chaitnya as turned up on her sets.

Also Read | Shweta Tripathi opens up on shooting for Mirzapur The Film: This is a new chapter

“I honestly did not see this coming at all. When you’re working through the holidays, you prepare yourself mentally to miss out on celebrations, family time, and those quiet moments that usually come with the New Year. So having Cheeta suddenly show up in Bhopal was such a beautiful, emotional surprise for me. It reminded me how important it is to have a partner who truly understands your journey and stands by you, especially during demanding work phases,” Shweta shares.