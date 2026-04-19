Akshaya Tritiya special| Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Karan Tacker and others share their traditions for the day

While Akshaya Tritiya is seen as an auspicious day to buy gold in Indian culture, but nowadays, people invest their money in not just gold but in other ways too. Here are our Bollywood celebrities talking about how they invest their money on Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya traditions of celebs Pankaj Tripathi

I am not a person who buys gold as such, it’s my wife who does it for our family. 'Akshaya' means something that never ends, and for me, that is my craft, so I invest in myself on this day. That reflects in taking care of my health, focussing on my fitness and eating habits, and the most important, is to let my mind evolve. As an actor, it’s important to evolve with the time and new developments. Shweta Tripathi

Now I am producing films and theatre plays, so I am more focused on that. While this is a very auspicious day to invest and start something new, I am going to invest my money in creative gold this year. I want to put my money in creating something beautiful and worthwhile as a producer. Karan Tacker

As a practice, we always just buy some piece of metal, which ideally is gold on this day. But presently, it has shifted from physical gold to buying and investing in bonds. I think it’s a great day that allows everyone to save a little money and buy a piece of something that allows them an investment for the future, and we do the same too in our family. Arjan Bajwa

For Akshaya Tritiya, I have been buying silver or gold coins over the years, but since the past year, I brought in a new tradition: I now buy plants for my house. Plants surely create a positive environment indoors as well , and more greenery creates a festive atmosphere in home space . Abhilash Thapliyal

Every year on Akshaya Tritiya, while gold and silver prices seem to be setting new records, we stick to a much more ‘stable’ investment and buy a broom. This tradition actually began when we first moved to Mumbai, on the suggestion of our house help at the time, and since then, we repeat it every year, including on Dhanteras. What started as her belief, has now become a ritual we genuinely value. There’s also a deeper significance to it. A broom is associated with Goddess Lakshmi and symbolises clearing away negativity to welcome prosperity. So in a way, before inviting abundance in, we make space for it. Aahana S Kumra

I feel that whichever day you decide to buy anything, makes the day special. Yet, Akshay Tritiya is very auspicious and I believe you should invest in something valuable on this day. So I ensure to buy a piece of gold or jewellery, even if something small, as a family. Pooja Gor