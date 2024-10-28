Exclusive| Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on first Diwali after marriage: Excited to learn all the rituals

For actor Surbhi Chandna and husband, businessman Karan Sharma, this festive season is extra special as it is their first after their wedding in March this year. And as Surbhi puts it, “All the firsts are special, especially festivals.” She adds, “Diwali is my favourite festivals. It is like a stepping stone that makes you realise that the year is about to end and you should enjoy the rest of it to the fullest before beginning a new year.” Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on first Diwali post marriage(Satish Bate)

The actor shares that having been dating for 14 years now, she and Karan have not spend a single Diwali apart in this whole while. “But this time, we will do the Lakshmi Puja together for the first time as a married couple. So, this is special,” Karan says, adding, “Putting the lights, lighting the diyas, meeting family, and eating good and unhealthy food is something we enjoy a lot. This is our first Diwali at our house, so we are excited to learn all the rituals and also make our own ritual too.” Surbhi adds to that saying, “We are also planning to do a Diwali party for our close friends, and if time permits, me and Karan will experiment in the kitchen with some Diwali snacks.”

Recalling one of their fondest Diwali memories, Surbhi shares, “Back in 2015, Karan and I made a rangoli at his house, and it is one of my fondest memories of Diwali. Before that, we would just meet outside the house, visit our friends, but this was the first time we decided to do something together. It was during our early days of dating, so making the rangoli together in that newness of relationship was so special.”

In awe of his wife, Karan says that since their marriage his love for her is just increasing. “But marriage hasn’t changed much between us. We are still very good friends, and our friendship comes first. When the comfort is as such, it's not an effort. I am loving our companionship,” he says, while Surbhi agrees with the sentiment: “If you start feeling that it’s a marriage, things will change. If you just don’t take the burden of it and see it just as living with someone you love, things will stay the same. People get worked up about the responsibilities, but I feel, as a person, I have to let loose. My problem is that I have always been very prim and proper, and I need to stop that. We are also a work-in-progress.”

Giving a quippy touch to the conversation, Karan says, “Honestly, we feel that we are married only on the days of interviews, otherwise we don’t feel that.” His wife just can’t stop smiling at his wit and adds, “I feel like I married my bestie. It’s a beautiful new beginning in my life which is like a film.”