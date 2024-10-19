Exclusive| Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on their first Karwa Chauth post marriage: We want to make our own traditions

Actor Surbhi Chandna and her husband, entrepreneur Karan Sharma can’t stop teasing each other as they shoot exclusively for us ahead of their first Karwa Chauth together after getting married in March 2024. Revealing their plans for the festival, Surbhi expresses her excitement saying, “We have dated for almost 14 years, and I have never done a fast for him. And for Punjabis, the celebrations are grand. So, I am excited but it’s making me nervous too as I love food, and even if I manage without it, how would I stay without water the whole day?” Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's exclusive Karwa Chauth shoot(Satish Bate)

Butting in, Karan gives his quirky idea. “I told her that we should do something different, hum dono thoos-thoos ke khate hain,” he quips, adding that jokes paart, he feels special: “I respect the ritual and the tradition, and I feel special that she is doing this for me. Above that, she is enjoying it and not just doing it for the sake of it.”

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma(Satish Bate)

Recalling how her mum used to celebrate Karwa Chauth for her dad, Surbhi shares, “I remember we had this tradition of making paranthas and aloo gobhi ki sabji. It is mandatory on this day, and we would all wake up early for the sargi and eat together. Now, I would want to do that at my home too to relive all those moments.” She even points to her husband and says, “You better cook the aloo gobhi and parantha with me,” adding, “I am also looking forward to doing the shringar and fetching some compliments from Karan. I might even ask him to be my mehendi artist.”

The couple also reveals how they plan to give the festival their own touch. “We want to make our own new traditions on Karwa Chauth. Why should a man only give a gift to the woman? We’ll change that, and I will give a gift to Karan this Karwa Chauth,” says Surbhi, to which her husband quips, “Log kahenge patni fast bhi kare, gift bhi de, kya kya kare.”

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma(Satish Bate)

Bringing out his romantic side, Karan signs off by using the moon as his muse and making an impromptu shayari for his wife: “Zikr tera karun to chaand nazar aaye, zikr tera karun to meri saansein theher si jayein, zikr tera karun to mujhe neend mein bhi tu sataye, aur zikr tera karun to tera na hone ka darr sataye.” An overwhelmed Surbhi responds with love but with a small complaint. “Matlab din mein bhi main sata rahi hun aur raat mein bhi,” she ends, giving a glimpse of their playful chemistry.