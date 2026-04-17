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    Exclusive | Vanity van staffer caught stealing ₹50,000 from Raashii Khanna's purse

    Drama unfolded on the sets of a project featuring actor Raashii Khanna when a staffer was caught stealing money.

    Published on: Apr 17, 2026 4:26 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    In a bizarre yet unfortunate incident, the real drama on the sets of a project featuring actor Raashii Khanna happened off camera. Her vanity van person was caught stealing 50,000 from her handbag.

    Actor Raashii Khanna
    Actor Raashii Khanna

    A source tells us, “It was very shocking when the crime was discovered. He was thrashed by the security as well and thrown out of the sets. Instances like these are embarrassing for the industry.”

    Also read: Exclusive | Raashii Khanna comes on board Akshay Kumar's next, directed by Anees Bazmee

    When we reach out to Raashii, our attempt is not met with a response. Her team though denies that it happened to the actor. Instead, we are told that it was Raashii’s manager whose money was stolen.

    On the professional front, Raashii will be seen next in filmmaker Anees Bazmee's film, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Vanity Van Staffer Caught Stealing ₹50,000 From Raashii Khanna's Purse
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Vanity Van Staffer Caught Stealing ₹50,000 From Raashii Khanna's Purse
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