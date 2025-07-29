Exclusive| Viineet Kumar Siingh on becoming a father: I feel like a newcomer all over again in this new phase

Viineet Kumar Siingh is on cloud nine, ever since he and wife Ruchira welcomed their son on July 24. They were discharged from the hospital on Monday. Viineet Kumar Singh with wife Ruchira

Talking to HT City exclusively, the new father gushes, "Honestly, yeh voh phase hai jahaan main yeh bol sakta hoon I am speechless, I don't have words to describe the feeling. I feel like a newcomer all over again. Everyone in the family is so happy, a lot of them have come already from Varanasi."

A doctor himself, Viineet didn't have to read up a lot on fatherhood manuals, he adds. "There are so many hormonal changes that happen within the mother. Then there's also post partum. We have to take care of those things, they can't be ignored. Logon ko aisa lagta hai delivery ho gayi toh ab sab theek hai. No, we have crossed the first level, the journey begin now. We have not slept in three days," says the 46-year-old.

The story of his son's arrival in itself has been filmy, he shares with us. Viineet's latest show Rangeen's promotions were on in full swing when Ruchira had to be rushed to the hospital, "We had three screenings of the show on July 23. It was all God's plan. Ruchira was admitted to a hospital in khar, and the screening theatre was at a walking distance, hardly 5 minutes. I got her admitted, rushed to the first screening, met all the guests, and left after they were seated. I told the team to tell me 20 mins before the screening ended. They did, I rushed back, met people at the theatre arriving for the second screening, then rushed again to the hospital. This went on, and at 12 finally I told Ruchira I am coming back in an hour after changing and removing the makeup at home. And on July 24, our baby came into this world!"

The couple has already decided upon a name, but they will reveal it in due time. And Viineet, who played a pivotal role in the blockbuster Chhaava earlier this year, has also taken a partial paternity leave, "I am not going outside the city for work, for atleast 40-45 days. Ruchira is the one who manages me, she's my everything- my stylist, manager, who runs the house, she multitasks. Voh risk pe hai isiliye I want to be with her right now."