It’s a boy! Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchiraa celebrate the arrival of their ‘littlest Singh’

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is riding high on a hit 2025 professionally, just stepped into a new, joy-filled chapter of his life — he’s now a dad! Viineet and his wife Ruchiraa Singh welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 24. Actor Viineet Kumar Singh announced the birth of his son, born July 24. The couple shared their excitement on social media and received congratulations from industry friends.

Viineet and Ruchira blessed with a baby boy

Taking to Instagram on July 27, the couple shared the happy news with a sweet blue-and-white graphic that read: “It’s a Boy! Our Little Star is Here.” In a heartfelt caption, Viineet wrote: “God’s kindness overflows! Move over, world — the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you, God, for this precious little bundle of joy!”

Friends and fans react

As soon as the announcement dropped, friends and fans from the industry flooded the post with love. Vikrant Massey commented, “Bahut bahut badhai bhai sahab (Many many congratulations brother),” while Aahana Kumra gushed, “Such good news you two! Can’t wait to meet the little one!” Actors Avinash Tiwary and Sandhya Mridul also joined in with their warm wishes.

Viineet and Ruchira's pregnancy

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, had announced their pregnancy in May this year. Speaking to HT City, an emotional Viineet had shared, “We are super delighted and can't wait for our baby to be with us.” Ruchiraa added, “I’m so happy. There’s too much happening, and my emotions are all over!”

The good news caps off what’s already been a stellar year for Viineet. With four theatrical releases in just a few months — Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat — the actor is calling it his most beautiful year yet. “I used to hear about baby’s luck, and now I’ve seen it happen. 2025 has been a blockbuster year for me!” he said.

Viineer is currently appearing in Rangeen, a comedy-drama that premiered on 25 July. It stars Viineet as Adarsh, a man who turns a sex worker in response to marital betrayal, sparking a journey of self-discovery that mixes wit and emotional honesty. Viineet shares screen space with Rajshri Deshpande and Sheeba Chaddha.